Mumbai: Long-Pending Mora–Bhaucha Dhakka RoRo Service Set for Completion by April 2026

The long-delayed Roll-On/Roll-Off (RoRo) service that will link Mora Port in Uran Taluka with Mumbai’s Bhaucha Dhakka is finally moving forward and is likely to be ready by April 2026, according to officials from the Maharashtra Maritime Board. The project, valued at around Rs 75 crore, had been stalled for years but has recently seen steady progress over the last four to five months. The RoRo service aims to reduce travel time, improve connectivity, and provide an efficient alternative to road transport for both passengers and cargo moving between Mumbai and Uran.

RoRo, or Roll-On/Roll-Off service, is a shipping system where wheeled cargo is transported on vessels fitted with ramps that allow vehicles to directly drive on and off. This method is widely used for transporting vehicles such as cars, motorcycles, buses, trucks, trailers, and heavy machinery like excavators and bulldozers. It is also suitable for cargo mounted on wheels or placed on special wheeled platforms like Mafi trailers. The system eliminates the need for crane lifting, ensures safer handling, and reduces turnaround time during loading and unloading.

One of the main reasons for the delay in the Mora-Bhaucha Dhakka RoRo project was recurring technical challenges and administrative hurdles. Issues related to tender approvals, weather conditions, and engineering measurements affected progress, causing the project that began in 2018 to advance at a slow pace. However, officials have confirmed that nearly 50 percent of the work has now been completed. With improved coordination and planning, authorities are optimistic that the remaining construction will continue without major disruptions.

A significant obstacle has been the construction of the Rewas Jetty, a critical component of the route. Rising material and design revision costs increased the project budget by an additional Rs 5 crore. Adjustments to jetty depth and enhanced safety standards also extended the timeline. Officials believe that completing the jetty will require a few more months of work before testing and final approvals can begin. Despite these challenges, authorities are confident the service will eventually become a reliable maritime link for the region.

Once operational, the RoRo service is expected to offer substantial benefits to residents of Uran, Raigad, and nearby regions. It will reduce road congestion, shorten travel time between Uran and Mumbai, and provide a smoother and more economical travel experience. The service will also support tourism, commercial transport, and regional development by improving connectivity between coastal areas and the city. Authorities believe the RoRo link will transform commuting patterns and contribute positively to the area's long-term infrastructure growth.