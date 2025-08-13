Mumbai: Maharashtra FDA Launches Special Drive Against Food Adulteration Ahead of Festivals

With festivals like Ganeshotsav, Eid, Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali around the corner, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched a special inspection drive to curb food adulteration and ensure the availability of pure, hygienic and high-quality food products.

The campaign — “San Maharashtra Cha, Sankalp Anna Surakshatecha” — was inaugurated today at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre by FDA Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, in the presence of senior officials. It will run from 11 August to 25 October 2025 under the guidance of Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal and Minister of State Yogesh Kadam.

Speaking at the launch, Kumar said that during the festive season, demand for sweets, modaks, faral snacks and prasad surges, increasing the risk of substandard or adulterated food entering the market. “Our priority is to ensure that citizens get nutritious, pure and safe food. Alongside strict enforcement, we are also focusing on awareness and training for food business operators,” he said.

As part of the campaign, inspection teams will visit sweet shops, dairy product suppliers, public Ganesh mandals, women’s self-help groups and other food preparation units. Workshops on food hygiene will be held in Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other cities.

The FDA is also expanding the number of food testing laboratories in the state and strengthening its manpower. Kumar urged food business operators to strictly follow all provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and to put hygiene practices into action.