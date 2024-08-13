Mumbai: Malabar Hill Residents Challenge BMC Data, Dispute IIT Roorkee Report on Reservoir Capacity

Residents and activists of Malabar Hill are skeptical about the data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to the expert team from IIT Roorkee during their visit to the Malabar Hill reservoir last month. Following the visit, IIT Roorkee recommended constructing an additional 52-million-litre tank to facilitate repairs to the existing reservoir. After reviewing the report, the residents' group and activists have decided to raise their concerns with the BMC. According to the IIT Roorkee report, the total usable storage for tanks 1A, 1B, and IC is 35.5 million liters (ML), while tanks 2A and 2B have a combined storage of 39 ML, bringing the total capacity to 74.5 ML. Due to storage shortages and inflow/outflow patterns, the team recommended building an additional 52.4 ML tank.

However, civic activist Zoru Bhathena disputes these figures, stating that the holding capacity of Compartment 2A is 48.23 ML and Compartment 2B is 31.41 ML, totaling 79.64 ML. The capacities of Compartments 1A, 1B, and IC are 35.78 ML, 21.32 ML, and 11.04 ML, respectively, amounting to a total of 68.14 ML. Bhathena pointed out that the overall holding capacity of the Malabar Hill Reservoir (MHR) is 147.78 ML, but it is never filled beyond 80 ML due to insufficient water inflow.

A draft letter has been prepared by the residents' group and circulated among residents for feedback. The letter alleges that the BMC provided inaccurate data to the IIT Roorkee team, resulting in a misleading report. Residents are also opposing the demolition of the reservoir, which they believe will negatively impact several trees in the Hanging Garden area.