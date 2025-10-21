Mumbai: Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Woman on Borivali Railway Platform

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man has been arrested by Borivali Railway Police for allegedly molesting a woman at Borivali railway station on October 19. Court has sent accused to judicial custody. As per the police information, victim's mother died in Nagpur and she was planning to travel there. She was planning to travel by express train , was available for Nagpur.

As reported by FPJ, victim was sitting on a bench at platform number three around 1.30 am when the accused, who was under the influence of alcohol, touched her inappropriately. Police have arrested a video editor employed by a production house and lodged him in Thane jail for allegedly assaulting a woman.

A case has been registered under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities have withheld the accused's name.