Mumbai: Man Attempts Self-Immolation Outside Maharashtra CM’s Residence ‘Varsha’

In a dramatic incident outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s official residence ‘Varsha’ bungalow, a man attempted to set himself on fire by pouring petrol over his body. The incident occurred around 3:30 pm on Wednesday, but timely intervention by the police prevented a major mishap.

The person has been identified as Ajit Ramkrishna Maindargi, a 39-year-old resident originally from Solapur. According to the police, Maindargi was quickly restrained before he could ignite the fuel.

The Malabar Hill Police have taken Ajit into custody and registered an FIR against him under Sections 121, 125, and 226 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was later released on a notice.

While the exact reason behind Ajit’s extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the police are conducting further inquiries to determine the motive.