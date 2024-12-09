Mumbai Man Caught in Chennai After Murdering Wife and Evading Police Across States

Mumbai’s Trombay Police have arrested a man from Chennai railway station after he fled through four states following the murder of his wife. The accused, who evaded the police for a week, traveled through Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and finally Chennai before being apprehended.

The arrested individual, identified as Amol Pawar (35), hails from a village in Satara district. He had been living in Maharashtra Nagar, Mankhurd, Mumbai, with his wife Rajeshri (30) and their two daughters. Amol worked as a porter at the APMC Market in Navi Mumbai. However, financial troubles began after he borrowed money from around 40-45 people in his village under the pretext of arranging jobs in Mumbai. Instead of fulfilling his promises, Amol spent the money in dance bars, plunging him into debt.

Faced with mounting pressure from creditors, Amol asked his wife for her gold jewelry to repay the loans. However, Rajeshri refused and kept the jewelry and their daughters at her maternal home. On November 29, a heated argument over the jewelry escalated, leading to Amol strangling Rajeshri to death. After committing the crime, he locked the house from the outside and fled.

Trombay Police found Rajeshri’s body in their Mankhurd residence on November 29. During the investigation, her sister-in-law informed the police that Amol had confessed to the crime over the phone. Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Navnath Dhawale, a police team launched a search operation for Amol.

Amol’s initial location was traced to Navi Mumbai, but his phone was switched off soon after, making it challenging for the police to track him. Investigators searched various locations, including bars and dance bars in Navi Mumbai, and even visited his native village in Satara. Two days later, Amol contacted a relative for money, which gave the police a new lead.

Police traced the phone number to a driver in Delhi, who revealed that Amol had mentioned Chennai and Gujarat during their conversation. Following this clue, teams were dispatched to Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Chennai. Simultaneously, another team searched his native village in Satara.

Eventually, Amol called a relative from an unknown number seeking financial help. Upon tracing the call, police found it originated from Chennai railway station. A coordinated effort between the teams in Chennai and Satara led to Amol’s arrest at Chennai railway station while he was on a call.

Police official confirmed Amol’s arrest and revealed that the case involved extensive coordination across states. The accused has been brought back to Mumbai and will face legal proceedings.

This shocking incident highlights the importance of swift police action and interstate collaboration in apprehending criminals attempting to evade justice.