Mumbai: Man Dies After Getting Off Local Train from Wrong Side at Mumbai Central Railway Station

In a heartbreaking incident on Thursday morning, a 27-year-old man lost his life at Mumbai Central railway station after attempting to get down from a local train on the wrong side. The accident occurred around 9:45 AM on platform number 4 of the Western Railway line. According to railway police, the deceased—identified as Dheela Rajesh Hamira Bhai through his Aadhaar card—was traveling on a Virar-bound fast local. He tried to disembark on the side facing the tracks, where an iron fence separates the running lines. Tragically, while doing so, his neck got caught in the iron barricade.

Commuters on the same train reported seeing Rajesh attempting to climb down near the fencing when the accident happened. He was found hanging and severely injured between the Virar-Blind Fast Line and the stabling line. Emergency services were notified immediately and reached the spot by 10:14 AM. However, doctors at the scene confirmed Rajesh had died on the spot. He was later transported to Nair Hospital, where medical staff officially declared him dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem.The deceased resided in Jogeshwari. Railway authorities are currently investigating the incident and have once again urged commuters not to attempt unsafe methods of boarding or alighting from trains.



