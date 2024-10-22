Mumbai: Man Dies by Suicide After Harassment and Torture From Wife and In-Laws

The Samta Nagar Police have registered a case against a woman and five members of her family for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide. According to police sources, a 37-year-old man died by suicide, leaving behind a video on his phone in which he blamed his wife and in-laws for his death. The man's younger brother received a call on October 13, informing him that his brother had taken his life at his residence in Kandivali's Damunagar. He immediately traveled from Latur, took his brother's body back to their village, and performed the last rites. After the funeral, he switched on his brother’s phone and found a video recorded before his death.

In the video, the man described the circumstances leading up to his suicide, including an incident on October 12, when he visited his in-laws’ home in Pune. He said his wife refused to let him meet their son and, along with her relatives, physically assaulted him. He cited harassment from his wife and her family as the reason for his decision to end his life.

The deceased had been married once before in 2008 and had two children from that marriage. After his first wife passed away, he remarried in 2013, and the couple had a son.

However, marital disputes led his wife to leave him and move to her parents' house in Pune with their son. Despite his efforts to reconcile and move closer to them, tensions persisted. A Samta Nagar police officer confirmed that a case has been filed against the deceased’s wife and five others, including her siblings and in-laws, for abetment to suicide under sections 3(5) and 108 of the BNS. Further investigations are underway.

If You or Someone You Know Needs Help, Call Any of These Helplines:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416, NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400, Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

