Mumbai: Man Dies in Powai After Dumper Collision; Driver Arrested

A man lost his life in Powai after being struck by a dumper while riding a scooter. The driver of the dumper has been arrested by the police.

According to Powai police reports, the victim, identified as Atul Kharose, resided in Kanjurmarg and was employed as a security guard at L&T Powai. The unfortunate event occurred on Sunday evening as Kharose was commuting to work from JVLR Road near Powai Plaza signal on his scooter. Allegedly, a dumper bearing the registration number MH 03 EG 1959 collided with his scooter from the rear. As a result of the impact, Kharose fell beneath the rear wheels of the dumper, sustaining severe injuries.

A police officer reported that upon receiving information about the accident, Powai police reached the scene and took Kharose to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where doctors declared him dead.

In this case, the police arrested the accused Ramzan Razzak Nadaf based on a complaint by Kharose's wife, Alka. In her complaint to the police, Alka stated that her husband had night duty, and although Sunday was his weekly off, he was called to duty due to some work on that day.

A Powai police officer mentioned that based on Alka Kharose's complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused Ramzan Razzak Nadaf under IPC sections 304 A (causing death by negligence), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. The accused has been arrested.