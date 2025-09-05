Mumbai: Man Posing as Kumbh Mela Committee Member Cheats Businessman of Rs 12.8 Lakh; Case Registered

A shocking case of fraud has come to light in Andheri, where an event businessman was allegedly cheated of ₹12.8 lakh on the pretext of securing event management work for the upcoming Prayagraj Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh.

The Amboli Police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Ashutosh Upadhyay, under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations revealed that Upadhyay posed as a Special Executive Officer in the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and also claimed to be a member of the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Committee. Using these false credentials, he allegedly collected large sums of money from the complainant.

The victim, Ajay Modgil, a resident of Andheri, owns an event management company named Advertainment with its office at Laxmi Industrial Estate, New Link Road. Last year, during a flight from Lucknow to Mumbai, Modgil came into contact with Upadhyay, who introduced himself as a senior government official. They exchanged contact numbers, and a few days later, Upadhyay visited Modgil’s office, handing over a visiting card with multiple high-profile designations.

According to police, the card described Upadhyay as the National President of Adarsh Brahmin Foundation, a member of several human rights and health organisations, and a director in private companies. He further claimed that he was officially appointed to the Kumbh Mela Planning Committee in Prayagraj and that he could help Modgil secure high-value tenders for event management at the mela.

Upadhyay allegedly demanded ₹2.8 lakh as a registration fee for securing the work. Believing him, Modgil transferred the amount. Later, Upadhyay sent forged documents showing the registration of Modgil’s company and demanded an additional ₹10 lakh. Trusting the paperwork, Modgil made the payment.

However, when Modgil inquired about the commencement of work in Prayagraj, Upadhyay allegedly started giving evasive replies. Suspecting foul play, Modgil verified the documents, only to discover that they were fake and his company had not been registered on the official Uttar Pradesh government website.

When confronted, Upadhyay issued a cheque to Modgil, but it bounced due to a signature mismatch. Realising he had been duped, Modgil lodged a complaint with the Amboli Police.

Following preliminary investigations, the police confirmed the use of bogus documents and fraudulent misrepresentation. A case has been registered, and further probe is underway. Police said that Upadhyay would soon be called in for questioning and his statement recorded.