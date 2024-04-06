Mumbai Mega Block on April 7, 2024: Local Train Services to be Affected on Central, Harbour and Western Line On Sunday; Check Details

Mumbai Local Mega Block Update: The Mumbai division has announced a mega block scheduled for its suburban sections on 7th April 2024. This block is essential for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works to ensure the smooth functioning and safety of the railway network. Commuters traveling on the Central Line, Harbour Line, Western Line, and Trans-harbour Line are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, as disruptions are expected during this period.

Central Line Mega Block Update

The mega block on the Central Line will affect UP and DOWN SLOW lines between Matunga and Mulund from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm. Services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10:14 am to 3:18 pm on the Down Slow Line will be halted between Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, and Mulund stations. The Down Fast Line services will be diverted on the Down Slow Line between Matunga and Mulund stations, halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, and Mulund stations. Commuters should anticipate delays and diversions during this time.

In addition, Central Railway will operate special traffic power blocks involving UP & DOWN Slow Lines, UP & DOWN Fast Lines, and 5th & 6th Lines between Ghatkopar and Bhandup stations for the launching of girders for Vikhroli ROB in lieu of level crossing no 14C.

Details of the Additional Power Block:

Date of the Block: 06/07.04.2024 (Saturday/Sunday Night)

Duration of Block: 01:20 hrs to 04:05 hrs (02.45 hours)

Traffic Block Section: UP & DOWN Slow Lines; UP & DOWN Fast Lines and 5th & 6th Lines between Kanjurmarg and Ghatkopar.



Harbour Line Mega Block Update

On the Harbour Line, a five-hour jumbo block is scheduled from 11.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs between Mahim & Andheri on Sunday, 7th April 2024. This block will impact CSMT – Bandra – CSMT and CSMT – Goregaon - CSMT Harbour line services, along with some slow services between Churchgate and Goregaon.

Western Line Mega Block Update

Western Railway's jumbo block on Sunday, 7th April 2024, from 11.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs between Mahim & Andheri will affect UP and DOWN harbour lines. During the block period, some services on the CSMT-Vadodara-CSMT and CSMT-Goregaon-CSMT Harbour lines will be cancelled. To complete the work of increasing the departmental speed to 160 km per hour at Boisar Yard, a power block will be taken. Due to the block, some services of the Western Railway have been cancelled. Passengers traveling on this route should check for cancellations of services between CSMT, Bandra, Goregaon, and Churchgate.

Trans-harbour Line Mega Block Update

The Trans-harbour Line will experience a mega block between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. UP & DOWN TRANS HARBOUR line services will remain suspended during this period, affecting commuters traveling between Vashi / Nerul and Thane stations.



Passengers are advised to check for updates and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience. These maintenance mega blocks are vital for infrastructure upkeep and passenger safety, and cooperation from commuters is greatly appreciated.