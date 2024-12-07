Mumbai Mega Block on December 8, 2024: No Block in Western Line This Sunday, Local Train Services Will Be Disrupted in Central and Harbour Lines

Even this Sunday, there is no Mega Block of Mumbai local trains on the Western line. However, there will be a block in Central and Harbour lines on December 7 due to maintenance work on railway tracks and overhead equipment. In the Central line, train services will disrupted from Matunga to Mulund from 11.30 am to 3.30 pm, while on the Harbour line, train in both UP and DOWN line services will be unavailable from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Bandra stations and Chunabhatti from 11.10 am to 4.40 pm.

Central Line

DOWN fast-line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.58 am to 3.10 pm will be diverted on DOWN slow at Matunga, halting as per their respective halts between Matunga and Mulund station. They will arrive at their destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on the DOWN fast-line at Mulund station.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Provides Special Trains for Vasai-Virar Marathon Participants on December 8.

UP fast-line services departing Thane from 11.25 am to 3.27 pm will be diverted on the UP slow line at Mulund, halting as per their respective halts between Mulund and Matunga stations. They will be re-diverted on the UP fast line at Matunga station and will arrive at their destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Check Sunday Mega Block Timings Here

Harbour Line

DOWN Harbour line services to Vashi /Nerul/Panvel departing CSMT from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and DOWN services to Bandra / Goregaon departing CSMT from 10.22 am to 4.43 pm will remain cancelled.

UP Harbour line services from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi for CSMT departing Panvel from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and UP services from Goregaon / Bandra for CSMT departing Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain cancelled.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Line stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm

Special local trains will run on the Kurla – Panvel section during the block period.