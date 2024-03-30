Mumbai Mega Block on March 31, 2024: Local Train Services to be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Line On Sunday; Check Details

Mumbai Local Mega Block Update: The Mumbai division of Central and Western Railway has scheduled a mega block on suburban sections for various engineering and maintenance works on March 31, 2024. This essential maintenance activity aims to ensure the safety and smooth functioning of the railway network. However, thousands of commuters from Thane, Vashi, Panvel, Titwala, Belapur, Nerul, and Asangaon are likely to face inconvenience while traveling due to the disruptions caused by the mega block.

Central Line Mega Block Update

On March 31, 2024, from 11:05 a.m. to 3:55 p.m., commuters traveling on the Central Line will experience disruptions on the Matunga-Mulund Up and Down slow lines. Expect delays and plan your journey accordingly.

Harbour Line Mega Block Update

During the same period, from 11:05 a.m. to 4:05 p.m., commuters on the Harbour Line, particularly those on the Panvel Up and Down Harbour Lines, will be affected. Be prepared for changes to your travel schedule.

Trans Harbour Line Mega Block Update

Commuters using the Trans Harbour Line between Thane and Vashi/Nerul will also face disruptions from 11:05 a.m. to 4:05 p.m. Plan alternative routes or modes of transportation to avoid inconvenience.

Urban Line Mega Block Update

Fortunately, there will be no block on the Urban Line, providing some relief to commuters traveling on this route.

Western Line Jumbo Block Update

However, commuters on the Western Line will experience disruptions from 10:35 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. on the Churchgate-Mumbai Central Up and Down Fast Lines. Make necessary arrangements to minimize inconvenience during this period.



Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, considering the scheduled disruptions. Stay updated with the latest announcements from the railway authorities and make use of alternative transportation options, if necessary. Your cooperation and understanding during this maintenance period are greatly appreciated, as these works are essential for ensuring the safety and efficiency of Mumbai's suburban railway network.