Mumbai Mega Block on November 10: 5 Hour Jumbo Block in Western Line on Sunday; Check Details of Harbour and Central Train Services

There will be a 5-hour jumbo block in the Western Line on Sunday (November 10) due to maintenance work, including track repairs, signalling updates, and overhead equipment maintenance. According to the Western Railway, a block will be imposed on the Harbour Line railway track between Mahim and Goregaon railway stations.

Western Line Mega Block

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours from 11.00 hours to 16.00 hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Harbour Lines between Mahim and Goregaon station on Sunday. During the block period, all Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) - Bandra - CSMT & CSMT/Panvel - Goregaon – CSMT/Panvel Harbour train services of Central Railway & some of the Churchgate - Goregaon - Churchgate Slow services will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.

Central Line Mega Block

Train service will also be disrupted on Sunday, in the Central Line, from 11.05 am to 3.05 pm. DOWN fast line services departing CSMT from 10.25 am to 2.45 pm will be diverted on DOWN slow at Matunga, halting as per their respective halts between Matunga and Mulund station, and will arrive 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on the DOWN fast line at Mulund station.

UP fast line services departing Thane from 10.50 am to 3.00 pm will be diverted on the UP slow line at Mulund, halting as per their respective halts between Mulund and Matunga stations and will be re-diverted on the UP fast line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Check Timings

Harbour Line Mega Block

DOWN Harbour line services to Vashi /Nerul/Panvel departing CSMT from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and DOWN services to Bandra / Goregaon departing CSMT from 10.22 am to 4.43 pm will remain cancelled.

UP Harbour line services from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi for CSMT departing Panvel from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and UP services from Goregaon and Bandra for CSMT departing Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain cancelled.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Line stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm

Special local trains will run on the Kurla – Panvel section during the block period.