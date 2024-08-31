Mumbai Mega Block on September 1, 2024: 10-Hour Block on Western Line Between Goregaon and Kandivali; Check Details for Harbour and Central Train Services on Sunday

Railway has announced Mega Block for Sunday, September 1, on Western, Central and Harbour Lines for the maintenance work. There will be a major 10 hours block between Goregaon and Kandivali railway stations from 10 pm on the night of Saturday (August 31) till 8 am in the Morning of Sunday, September 1, 2024, to facilitate the construction of the 6th line between both stations. In the Central line, local train services will disrupted from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm, and several taints will be diverted. For the Harbour line, there will be a block from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm, and the train will run 15 minutes behind schedule. Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections, carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday. These blocks are part of ongoing infrastructure improvements to improve the efficiency and safety of the city's vital rail network.

Central Line Mega Block On Sunday

On the Central Line, a mega block will take place between Matunga and Mulund on both the Up and Down slow lines from 11:05 AM to 3:55 PM. During this period, Down slow line services departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai between 10:14 AM and 3:18 PM will be diverted onto the Down fast line, stopping at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, and Mulund stations. These services are expected to arrive at their destinations approximately 15 minutes late.

Similarly, Up slow line services departing Thane from 10:58 AM to 3:59 PM will also be diverted onto the Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga, with the same anticipated delay.

Harbour Line Mega Block On Sunday

On the Harbour Line, a block will occur between Kurla and Vashi from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM. Down Harbour line services to Panvel, Belapur, and Vashi departing from CSMT Mumbai between 10:34 AM and 3:36 PM, as well as Up Harbour line services towards CSMT from Panvel, Belapur, and Vashi between 10:16 AM and 3:47 PM, will be cancelled. However, special suburban trains will operate on the CSMT Mumbai – Kurla and Panvel – Vashi sections during the block period.

Western Line Mega Block On Sunday

The Western Line will see a major 10-hour block between Goregaon and Kandivali stations from 10:00 PM on August 31 to 8:00 AM on September 1. This block is necessary for the construction of the sixth line between these stations. During this time, all Up and Down slow line trains will operate on the fast lines between Borivali and Goregaon. Additionally, some Churchgate-Borivali slow services will be short-terminated and reversed from Goregaon station. Passengers can expect delays of 10 to 20 minutes for UP and DOWN mail/express trains during the block period.

Changes in Boarding Platforms

As part of the ongoing work for the sixth line, there will be changes to boarding and deboarding platforms at Malad station:

Platform No. 1: Shifted to the right side (East) for Down Slow local trains from September 1, 2024.

Platform No. 2: Shifted to the right side (West) for Up Slow local trains from September 8, 2024.

Platform No. 3: Shifted to the right side (East) for Down Fast local trains from September 22, 2024.

Platform No. 4: Shifted to the right side (West) for Up Fast local trains from September 29, 2024.