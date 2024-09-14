Mumbai Mega Block on September 15, 2024: No Block on Western and Central Lines; Check Details for Harbour Train Services on Sunday

There will be no Sunday mega block on September 15 on the Western and Central Lines of the Mumbai division. According to the Central Railway, commuters planning to travel via the Harbour line will face local train services disruption on Sunday from 11.10 AM to 4.40 PM. Special local trains will only run up to Kurla from Pavel railway station.

However, passengers of the Western Line are likely to face train delays of 10 to 20 minutes on both the UP and DOWN lines due to mail or express trains. Every Sunday, Central Railway imposed Mega Block for approximately 4 to 5 hours during the daytime due to repair and maintenance work.

Meanwhile on the occasion of Ganpati Festival, CR as announced significant special trains to and from Mumbai for Ganesha devotees to ease burden on regular services during festival rush. There are 12 special night suburban trains will run on the intervening nights of Saturday/Sunday, September 14/15, and Sunday/Monday, September 15/16, 2024, on the main line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai and Kalyan/Thane. The special trains will halt at all stations between CSMT Mumbai and Kalyan/Thane.

Schedule for Ganpati Special Trains:

Down Main Line

CSMT-Kalyan Special 1: Departs CSMT at 01:40 hrs, arrives Kalyan at 03:10 hrs.

CSMT-Thane Special 1: Departs CSMT at 02:30 hrs, arrives Thane at 03:30 hrs.

CSMT-Kalyan Special 3: Departs CSMT at 03:25 hrs, arrives Kalyan at 04:55 hrs.

Up Main Line

Kalyan-CSMT Special 2: Departs Kalyan at 00:05 hrs, arrives Thane at 01:30 hrs.

Thane-CSMT Special 2: Departs Thane at 01:00 hrs, arrives CSMT at 02:00 hrs.

Thane-CSMT Special 4: Departs Thane at 02:00 hrs, arrives CSMT at 03:00 hrs.