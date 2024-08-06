Mumbai: Metro 11 Revised Route to Include Byculla, Bhendi Bazar, and Crawford Market

Mumbai Metro: Wadala to CSMT Metro 11 alignment has been changed. Now this metro route will run through Byculla, Bhendi Bazar, Crawford Market area. Also, this metro line is proposed to be further connected to Colaba and for that purpose the verification of this new alignment has been started by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation.

Originally, the Wadala to CSMT route aimed to provide direct access for passengers traveling from Kasarwadvali to Wadala on the Metro 4 line, running through Mumbai Port Trust with a length of 12.7 km and including 11 proposed stations: Bhaktipark, Ganesh Nagar, BPT Hospital, Shivdi, High Bandar, Coal Bandar, Darukhana, Wadibandar, Clock Tower, Karnak Bandar, and CSMT.

Geotechnical inspections have begun for the new 18 km route:

1) The metro was initially planned to pass through the Mumbai Port Authority premises, but the presence of residential buildings and difficulties in acquiring MBPA seats prompted a reconsideration of the route.

2) The revised alignment will traverse congested areas, and geotechnical inspections will cover the entire 18 km stretch. MMRC has released the updated map.

The metro will now run from Anik Bus Depot, Wadala Depot, CGS Colony, Ganesh Nagar, BPT Hospital, Shivdi, High Bandar, Darukhana, Byculla, Nagpada, Bhendi Bazar, Crawford Market, CSMT, Harmonium Circle, to Colaba. A technical survey has been initiated to assess feasibility.

The new route is expected to be 18 km long, an increase from the previously proposed 12.7 km, pending approval of the alignment change.