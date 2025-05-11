Mumbai Metro 3 News: Underground Section of Aqua Line Draws 32,000+ Ridership on Day 2

On Day 2, 32,725 people rode the recently opened Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3 (Aarey JVLR-Acharya Atre Chowk) until 8 p.m. on Sunday. On the first day of operation, almost 26,000 people boarded the metro line. The increase in passenger influx is significant because on May 3, when the metro's operations were restricted to BKC, only 15,000 people had utilised it. This indicates that a large number of individuals value the metro's service on this route. Mumbai's first underground metro train, the Aqua Line-3, extended from BKC to Worli on Friday, traversing the route beneath the Mithi River to reach the Island City.

From BKC, the city's largest commercial district, the subterranean line will offer metro access to offices in the Worli, Lower Parel, and Prabhadevi areas. Additionally, it will make travelling to Mahim Dargah, Shivaji Park, Ravindra Natya Mandir, and the Siddhivinayak and Shitaladevi temples easier. The Mumbai Metro-3 trains run at a headway of six minutes and twenty seconds from 6.30 am to 10.30 pm. The trains will run from 8.30 am to 10.30 pm on Sundays. The stations of Dharavi, Sitaladevi, Dadar, Siddhivinayak, and Worli are situated between Kotak BKC and Acharya Atre Chowk. The authority plans to operate 244 trains daily on the route using a total of eight metro trains. The estimated time to cover the entire distance is 15 to 20 minutes.

Additionally, the metro administration has been putting several creative plans into action to promote public transport among Maharashtra's citizens. Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) had partnered with a shopping mall to try to boost foot traffic. A spokesperson for MMRCL was quoted by Hindustan Times as stating, "As part of our commitment to seamless travel, we have partnered with Phoenix Palladium Mall, Lower Parel, to offer a free shuttle service from Acharya Atre Chowk (Worli Naka) Metro Station to the mall, enhancing last-mile connectivity."