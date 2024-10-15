Mumbai Metro 4 Car Shed Delayed: Space Shortage Postpones Wadala-Kasarvadvali Line Opening

MUMBAI: There is still a shortage of space for the car shed for the Wadala to Kasarvadvali Metro 4 route. Despite progress on Metro 4, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has yet to take control of the site, delaying the start of car shed construction. Consequently, the opening of this metro line will likely be postponed, impacting the Mumbai-Thane journey.

The MMRDA is constructing a 32.32 km road from Wadala to Kasarvadvali, with Metro 4A extending 2.7 km. The two routes will feature a combined total of 32 stations, with the Metro 4 route costing an estimated Rs. 14,549 crores and progressing in five phases. Initially, a combined car shed was planned for Kanjur Marg, but due to disputes between the central and state governments, the site was lost, leading to a shift to Mogharpada.

In Mogharpada, 161 farmers are affected on government land. It has been decided to allocate 22.5 percent of developed plots to farmers who leased their land and 12.5 percent to encroachers. However, Mogharpada has not yet been handed over to the MMRDA, which has already appointed a contractor for the car shed work. The lack of space raises questions about when construction will commence.

Project details:

Metro 4 length: 32.32 km

Metro 4A length: 2.7 km

Total stations: 32

Total cost: Rs. 14,549 crores

MMRDA began work on this metro line in April 2018, originally expecting it to open in October 2022. However, delays related to the car shed's space and the need to change contractors in two packages have occurred. Currently, approximately 72 percent of the construction work is complete, with an additional two years anticipated after securing the car shed.