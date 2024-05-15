Mumbai Metro Line 1 Update: Service Resumes With Full Capacity on Ghatkopar-Versova Route

Mumbai Metro 1 services on the Ghatkopar-Versova line resumed at full capacity as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow progressed through the city on Wednesday evening.

The metro services between Jagriti Nagar and Ghatkopar were temporarily suspended from 6 am due to security concerns related to Modi's roadshow. However, they have now resumed normal operations.

Metro authorities shared an update on the situation, stating, "SERVICE UPDATE | Full services between Ghatkopar to Versova have resumed. Frequency will normalize in 10 minutes. Regret the inconvenience."

The Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro service plays a crucial role in connecting the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai. Earlier, a stampede-like situation occurred at Ghatkopar metro station following the announcement of service suspension. Commuters faced difficulties during peak hours, struggling to reach their destinations. Eyewitnesses reported a lack of security or police presence to manage the situation, with incidents of people fainting amidst the chaos.

Terrible planning by Mumbai’s Metro and Rail agencies towards PM Modi’s roadshow today.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated a mega campaign roadshow in Mumbai to rally support for BJP candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Thousands of enthusiastic supporters lined the streets to greet him as the roadshow commenced from Ashok Silk Mills in Ghatkopar (West), traversing through various locations before concluding at Prashavnath Chowk in Ghatkopar (East).

During the roadshow, people dressed in fishermen costumes and traditional attire of the Warkari sect welcomed Modi, holding placards thanking him for the realization of the 400-year-old dream of building a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. They displayed slogans like "abki baar 400 par" (referring to BJP-led NDA's target of winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats in the ongoing elections).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and BJP's Mumbai North East and Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha candidates, Mihir Kotecha and Ujjwal Nikam, were also present at the event.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi addressed campaign rallies in Kalyan and Dindori in support of 'Mahayuti' Lok Sabha candidates. Thirteen Lok Sabha seats, including six in Mumbai, are scheduled to vote on May 20 in the fifth and final phase of polling in Maharashtra.