Mumbai Metro Line 3 Update: Train Services Restored After Fire in BKC Station

Train services at BKC Metro Station have been fully restored as of 2:45 p.m. following a fire that broke out outside the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Metro Station in Mumbai on Friday, November 15. Authorities expressed regret for any inconvenience caused, thanking passengers for their patience and understanding, and said that passenger safety remains their top priority.

According to Mumbai Metro officials, the fire broke out near the entry and exit gate of A4, causing smoke to billow at the station's entrance. Firefighters were promptly deployed to the scene and worked to extinguish the flames. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.