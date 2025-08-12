Mumbai Metro Line 3: Worli to Cuffe Parade Launch Delayed, New Target Set for August-End

The eagerly awaited third phase of Mumbai’s Metro-3 Aqua Line, stretching from Worli to Cuffe Parade, will not open on Independence Day as originally planned. Authorities have now set their sights on a launch by the end of August. This 9.1-kilometre underground corridor was scheduled to begin operations on August 15, but an official from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) revealed that construction at two key Kalbadevi stations is still ongoing. Work in this densely packed area has been delayed due to space constraints and complex logistics, pushing the timeline further, according to Hindustan Times.

Kalbadevi Stations Delay Completion of Metro-3 Final Phase

The Kalbadevi stretch has proven to be one of the most challenging portions of the project. Narrow lanes, tightly packed buildings, and heavy traffic have made it difficult to transport materials and carry out construction without major disruptions. While the first two operational phases have already linked Aarey to Worli, the third and final phase will complete the north-south underground route, directly connecting Worli to South Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade. Officials maintain that once operational, the Aqua Line will significantly cut travel time and improve daily commuting. “We are now focused on an August-end inauguration,” the MMRC official confirmed.

CM Fadnavis to Launch Multiple Infrastructure Projects in Mumbai

Despite the Metro-3 delay, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate a series of major infrastructure initiatives on the eve of Independence Day. These include a 2.75-kilometre flyover between Mumbai University and Vile Parle to ease congestion at Santacruz, a bridge linking Kalanagar and Dharavi for smoother east-west movement, and a Metro motormen training facility at Mandale to reduce dependency on training centres outside the city. Fadnavis will also open MMRDA staff quarters in Malvani and symbolically hand over keys to 556 families from redeveloped BDD chawls in Worli, marking a milestone in the housing project’s first phase.

City to Gain New Facilities, But Metro-3 Users Must Wait Longer

Additionally, the International Experience Centre at Dabbewala Bhavan in Bandra West will be inaugurated, highlighting Mumbai’s globally acclaimed lunchbox delivery network. These upcoming projects promise to enhance transport efficiency, reduce bottlenecks, and improve housing infrastructure across the city. However, the postponed Metro-3 Aqua Line launch means that daily commuters seeking seamless underground connectivity between Worli and South Mumbai will have to wait a little longer. Authorities remain confident that the final leg will be ready for operations by the end of August, marking a crucial step in transforming Mumbai’s urban transit network.