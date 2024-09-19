Mumbai MHADA Lottery 2024: Over 1 Lakh Applications Received for 2,030 Flats; Check Last Date to Apply

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has received over 100,000 applications for 2,030 affordable homes in Mumbai as part of the MHADA Lottery 2024. The lottery, which opened to the public in August, will conclude today with the closing of the housing draw.

In the MHADA Lottery 2023, applications surpassed the 100,000 mark for over 4,000 affordable homes. For the August 2024 lottery, MHADA announced over 2,000 affordable homes and began accepting applications on August 9.

Home Prices Slashed in MHADA Lottery 2024

The MHADA Lottery 2024 offers apartments priced between ₹29 lakh and ₹6.82 crore. On August 29, MHADA announced a price reduction of 10% to 25% for 370 affordable homes included in the current lottery.

According to data provided by MHADA, as of September 18, a total of 1.10 lakh applications have been submitted for the MHADA Lottery 2024. Of these, 86,288 applicants have paid the earnest money deposit (EMD) required for the apartments.