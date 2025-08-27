Mumbai MHADA Recruitment Fraud: Rajya Safai Karmachari Aayog President, Son Booked for Rs 4.55 Lakh

A case has been registered at Upnagar Police Station against Mukesh Sarwan, President of the Rajya Safai Karmachari Aayog, Mumbai and his son Nitin Sarwan for allegedly cheating a youth under the pretext of providing jobs in the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

The duo is accused of taking 4.55 lakh five years ago, promising a junior engineer's post. According to the complaint lodged by 28-year-old Sanket Yashod, a resident of Konark Nagar, between January 29 and December 13, 2020, the father-son duo lured him with the promise of a junior engineer job.

They also offered to secure a clerk's post in the health department for his cousin's sister in Chalisgaon. Gaining the trust of the siblings, the Sarwans allegedly collected 4.55 lakh in installments from Sanket Yashod. Despite repeated as-surances, no jobs were pro-vided, nor was the money re-turned. Realising he had been cheated, Sanket approached the police, leading to the registration of the case.