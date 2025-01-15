Mumbai: Minor Girl Attacked, Gold Chain Snatched Near Kandarpada Metro; Accused Arrested

Mumbai police have arrested a 20-year-old man for assaulting a minor girl and snatching her gold chain near the Kandarpada Metro Station in Dahisar. The incident occurred on Monday night when the 17-year-old complainant was returning home from private coaching classes.

The victim, a resident of Dahisar West, was walking alone on the New Link Road footpath when the accused, Aman Umesh Gupta, attacked her. He pulled her hair, assaulted her, and tried to flee after snatching her gold chain. The victim’s screams alerted nearby people, leading to the accused's capture.

The MHB police station in Borivali has registered a case of robbery against Gupta, a resident of Kandivali East. Following the victim’s complaint, the accused was immediately arrested.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Gupta does not have a prior criminal record. However, the police are conducting a detailed background check to confirm this.