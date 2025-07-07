Mumbai Monorail Update: Technical Issue in Rolling Stock Delays Train Services; Overcrowding at Stations (Watch Video)

Mumbai Monorail services experienced significant delays and increased frequency gaps today, July 7, due to a technical issue in the rolling stock. The disruption led to longer waits and crowded platforms during peak hours on Monday morning, causing inconvenience to daily commuters and office goers.

In an official statement, Mumbai Monorail authorities acknowledged the problem and assured passengers that technical teams are working to resolve the glitch as soon as possible.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and request your patience and cooperation,” the statement read.

To manage the increased rush and ensure smoother travel, the Monorail has introduced additional services. These extra trains are being deployed to help reduce waiting times and ease congestion at stations along the route.

"To ease the current rush and ensure smoother travel, we are introducing additional Monorail services. We request your patience and cooperation as these extra trains make their way to your station," Mumbai Monorail added in a post on X.

Meanwhile, service on Mumbai Metro 1 which also known as Blue Line 1, faced major delayed in services due to technical snag. However, there were no official statement issued by Mumbai Metro regarding the glitch and delay in services.