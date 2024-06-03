Mumbai Monsoon 2024: BMC's Two-Phase Plan to Combat Contagious Diseases
Mumbai: With the monsoon just around the corner, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made special arrangements to contain the spread of viral diseases. In the first phase, it has been decided to spray pesticides and smoke in areas such as under construction buildings, slums in the city and suburbs, metro, and other development works. In the second phase, scrap lying in public places will be confiscated.
Viral diseases spread every year during the rainy season. The civic body sprays pesticides in various areas to protect citizens from the spread of diseases. Pesticides and smoke will be sprayed for 15 to 20 days in areas where the mosquito population is high. Pesticide spraying will be done on priority in the drains and chambers along the roads and alleys. Apart from this, instructions have also been given to spray smoke and pesticides at metro work sites.
In the second phase, officials will visit the construction sites of the buildings and seize the items lying in the scrap. Apart from this, it will also be appealed not to keep such items in the open which will not accumulate water during the rainy season.
- About 80 percent of dengue patients' homes or neighborhoods are origin sites of Aedes aegypti, mosquitoes that transmit dengue viruses.
- Surveys have also revealed that these mosquitoes originate only in stored or accumulated clean water.
- Citizens are requested to replace the water kept for ornamental purposes such as in tires, coconut shells, Polystyrene (thermocol) sheets, water bottles and covers, money plants, bamboo, and glass or metal turtle idols around the house.
- The civic administration has appealed to the citizens not to keep plates under plant pots.