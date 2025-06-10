Mumbai Monsoon: Is the City's Air Quality Improving After Being Hit by Early Rains?

The air quality of Mumbai witnessed a change after the early arrival of the monsoon this year. Apart from providing relief from soaring summer heat, the rains also led to an overall improvement of the city’s AQI. The monsoon season in Mumbai began around May 25 this year. Since then, the city has constantly recorded ‘good’ and ‘satisfactory’ Air Quality Index (AQI), as revealed by the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) station-wise data. As per the data, Worli, Byculla, Colaba, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, and Mulund recorded ‘good’ and ‘satisfactory’ AQI since the monsoon season began.

However, the rain, which is expected to clear pollution from the atmosphere, was unable to improve the air quality in high-footfall areas like Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Kandivli, Malad, Chembur, Sion, and Kurla. The pollution increases in these areas during the peak hours of traffic. BKC recorded sustained pollution with AQI falling under the ‘moderate’ category between 6 pm and 10 pm for six days. Kandivali’s AQI was falling under the ‘moderate’ category for 13 days. Vile Parle’s AQI fell under the ‘poor’ category for one day, with AQI crossing the 200 mark. For two days, the AQI of Sion, Kurla, and Shivaji Nagar was reported as ‘moderate.’

Rains act as a natural air cleanser. The monsoon season is expected to bring relief from pollution as the rains wash suspended particulate matter.

Another reason behind the decrease in air pollution is that during the monsoon season, construction activities are minimal. The dust from these sites begins to settle.

In 2024, Mumbai recorded ‘good’ AQI for 85 days of the monsoon between June and September. ‘Good’ AQI was not reported on any day apart from the monsoon season.

The top 5 places with poor AQI during rush hour:

Kurla, Sion, Vile Parle, BKC, and Kandivli

Impact of AQI categories:

0–50

Good - little effect

51–100

Satisfactory - Minimal breathing discomfort that is acceptable for sensitive individuals

101–200

Moderate - People with lung, asthma, and heart diseases face a little discomfort in breathing.

201-300

Poor - Most people experience acute respiratory difficulties after extended exposure.