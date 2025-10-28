Mumbai: Mumbai: Man Attempts Suicide at Dadar Station by Stabbing Himself, Tries to Jump Before Train; Alert Home Guard Saves Him (Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 28, 2025): A shocking incident took place at Dadar railway station when a man attempted to stab himself and later tried to jump in front of a moving train. The quick action of an on-duty home guard saved his life. The incident was captured on CCTV, and the video has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the incident took place on platform number 12, one of the busiest areas of the station. The man suddenly began stabbing himself with a knife in front of passengers. A nearby home guard rushed to stop him and managed to pull him away, preventing a major tragedy. Moments later, the man ran toward an express train in another attempt to take his life, but the home guard chased and caught him just before he could jump.

Police said the reason behind the suicide attempt is not yet known. The man has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-225252