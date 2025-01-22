Mumbai Municipal Schools Screening: 16 Percent of Students Affected by Dental Disorders, 4% Suffer from Dermatitis

Over three lakh students from municipal schools were screened last year, revealing a major number suffering from dental disorders and visual impairment. Additionally, the education department reported that seven students with heart conditions underwent surgery, while 114 others received various medical procedures.

Dheeraj Pagar, the health officer of the department, stated that the civic body conducts health check-ups for students at 10 school hospitals. In addition, students are educated on maintaining their health, self-care, and the impact of vitamin deficiencies on diseases through virtual classrooms. Over the course of the year, 3,76,719 children were administered disinfectant pills.

Health Screening Results for Municipal School Students

The screening revealed that 4% of students suffer from dermatitis. In total, 1,47,171 students received various treatments, with the highest number being treated for dental disorders, affecting 16% of the students. Additionally, 5.5% of students were found to have visual impairment, while 4% each suffered from skin diseases and anemia. One percent of students were diagnosed with other eye disorders, prompting the civic body to arrange for treatment. The screening also highlighted a major number of students with hernia, appendix, and bone-related issues.