Mumbai: Murder Case Registered in Malvani Over Suspicious Death of 33-Year-Old Man from West Bengal

A murder case has been registered at the Malvani police station in Mumbai against four individuals in connection with the suspicious death of a 33-year-old man from West Bengal, who was brought to Mumbai for a job in sweet-making. The deceased’s wife filed a complaint, based on which the accused — Mayarani Singh, Nimai Singh, Bapi Singh, and Lochan Singh — have been booked. The Malvani police are conducting further investigations.

The victim, Jobar Bangur Hansda (33), was a resident of Dangarpada, Karnagad, West Bengal. On October 10, 2024, the accused brought him to Mumbai for a job in a sweet-making business. Until October 18, he was in regular contact with his wife, Parvati. However, on the morning of October 19, Mayarani Singh called Parvati and informed her that Jobar had died by suicide.

Parvati requested Mayarani Singh to send her husband’s body back to their hometown, but the accused conducted the last rites in Mumbai instead of sending the body. This shocked Parvati, leading her to suspect that her husband had been murdered. She filed a complaint with the local Salboni police station and the Superintendent of Police, Medinipur.

When the case remained unresolved, Parvati approached the court, which directed the Salboni police to register a case. Subsequently, the Salboni police filed a murder case and transferred it to the Malvani police, as the incident occurred in Malad, Mumbai.

The Malvani police have stated that further investigation into the case is underway.