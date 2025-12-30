Mumbai New Year Celebrations 2026: Siddhivinayak Temple Announces Special Darshan Timings For January 1 - Check Details

The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati temple at Prabhadevi has announced comprehensive arrangements for the massive influx of devotees expected on New Year’s Day. Thousands of worshippers are likely to gather from New Year’s Eve to seek blessings at the revered shrine. To manage the rush and ensure a smooth darshan experience, the temple trust has planned extended timings, transport support, security measures and special facilities. Authorities said the focus is on crowd control, safety and convenience, while allowing devotees adequate time for prayers. Volunteers, medical teams and help desks will remain active throughout the day to assist pilgrims and maintain discipline within the temple premises.

Darshan Timings On January 1

The temple will open early at 3.15 am on January 1 for morning darshan, which will continue until 5.30 am. Mahapuja, naivedhya and aarti will take place between 5.30 am and 6.00 am. After the rituals, darshan will resume and remain open until noon. Following afternoon naivedhya, devotees can again enter the temple from 12.30 pm. In the evening, darshan will pause briefly from 7.00 pm to 7.10 pm for dhoop aarti and from 7.30 pm to 8.00 pm for evening aarti, before continuing till 11.30 pm.

Free Travel And Entry Guidelines

To reduce congestion, a free bus service will operate between Dadar railway station and the Siddhivinayak temple for devotees. Visitors have been encouraged to use the Siddhivinayak temple Metro station and avoid road travel wherever possible. For security reasons, mobile phones and electronic items will not be allowed inside the shrine and must be deposited at counters outside. The temple trust has arranged free footwear storage facilities for devotees. Officials said these measures will help ensure smoother movement, quicker entry and a safer environment within the temple complex during peak hours.

Special Facilities For Devotees

Dedicated queues will be arranged for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women and parents with newborn babies to ensure comfort and easy access. Separate queues will also be provided for women inside the sanctum. LED television screens will display a live telecast of rituals for devotees waiting in queues. A medical health post will be set up to handle emergencies, while free tea and milk will be distributed. Ladoos and other prasad prepared by the temple trust will be available for purchase at authorised counters throughout the day.