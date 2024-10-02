Mumbai: Notorious Tamil Nadu Gangster Wanted In Multiple Cases Arrested in Chembur

The Mumbai Crime Branch has successfully apprehended a notorious gangster from Tamil Nadu in Chembur. The accused, who has been involved in over eight serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, and possession of illegal weapons, was arrested following a chase by the police. He will soon be sent back to Tamil Nadu under a transit remand.

The arrested individual has been identified as Chinna Subbarao Ayanar (24), a resident of Vellore, Tamil Nadu. Ayanar is wanted in eight criminal cases registered at the Mangalom and Vellore police stations in Tamil Nadu. His criminal record includes charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery, and threatening people with weapons.

The Crime Branch unit 6 received information that the murder accused was hiding in Mumbai. Further investigation revealed that he was working at a petrol pump in the RCF area of Chembur. The police then confirmed that a murder case was registered against him in Tamil Nadu. Accordingly, two teams from the Crime Branch were formed to nab the accused. Both teams conducted surveillance for eight hours at LU Gadkari Marg, Vashi Naka, Chembur, where they inspected 30 to 40 tankers. During the operation, a man suddenly started running. The officers chased him and successfully took him into custody.

The accused was brought to the Crime Branch office, where he was interrogated and confessed to his crimes. Following his confession, Tamil Nadu police were informed about the arrest.

Vellore South Police Sub-Inspector VR Kumar arrived in Mumbai for further investigation. After confirming the accused's identity, he took him into custody. The accused will undergo a medical examination at Shatabdi Hospital before being presented in the Holiday Court, where his transit remand will be secured.