Mumbai One App Goes Live for Online Ticket Booking; Users Report Glitches in Some Features

'Mumbai One App', an application which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has now gone live today, October 9 and is available to download on Google Play and App Store for iPhone users. However, users reported issues while using some features in the Mumbai One App.

The app is integrated with multiple transport facilities,s including a map and city guide for foreign tourists. PM Modi unveiled the mobile application during the launch of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NIMA) phase one. He emphasised seamless mobility under One Nation, One Mobility.

Meanwhile, Mumbaikars took to social media platforms to complain Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) which is the official developer of the application. One of the users said he is unable to see several Metro stations of Mumbai Metro Line 3 between Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli Naka and Cuffe Parade.

Downloaded the Mumbai One app. While the app looks okay. The major blunder being that Line 3's stations between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade are yet to be added. Please do the needful. @MMRDAOfficial@MumbaiMetro3pic.twitter.com/vEmjPCzuM7 — Arindam Mahapatra (@Maha7Arindam) October 9, 2025

"Downloaded the Mumbai One app. While the app looks okay. The major blunder being that Line 3's stations between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade are yet to be added. Please do the needful," Mumbai One App user wrote on X while sharing a screen grab of the mobile app.

Metro One app stations for Metro 3 Aqua only till Acharya Atre Chowk !!! pic.twitter.com/nj5SPS84iK — Siddharth Bafna (@sidbafna) October 9, 2025

Another user said, "Metro One app stations for Metro 3 Aqua only till Acharya Atre Chowk !!!"

Mumbai One app first impressions:

- Clean and user friendly UI

- Integrates all metro lines, bus and local train services in a single app

- Simple navigation



Fix required:

- Bus stops/routes are taking too much time to load

- Need to update the aqua line route#MumbaiOneApppic.twitter.com/ds35YXRAYL — Virendra Sawant (@MrSawant) October 9, 2025

One of the users, while praising the MMRDA's developed app, said it has a clean and user-friendly interface (UI), but he stated that BEST bus stops and routes are taking a long time to load.

Mumbai One App Features

MMRDA's 'Mumbai One App', QR-based digital ticket platform that can be used across multiple public transport systems, such as Metro, Monorail, suburban trains, and civic buses. The app eliminates the need for multiple ticketing apps or paper tickets. It integrates services from 11 public transport operators, including Mumbai Metro Lines 1, 2A, 3, and 7, Navi Mumbai Metro, Monorail, Mumbai Suburban Railways, and major bus networks like BEST, TMT, NMMT, KDMT, and MBMT.

Key Features of the ‘Mumbai One’ App

1. One QR-based ticket valid across Metro, Monorail, buses, and suburban trains.

2. Live information on delays, routes, and estimated arrivals.

3. SOS feature for emergency assistance.

How to Download the ‘Mumbai One’ App

1. For iPhone visit: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/mumbai-one/id6478221525

2. For Android visit: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mmrda

To download ‘Mumbai One’ App on Android phone, visit 'Google Play Store application and search Mumbai One app and download, while some users are unable to find it in the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. Those who are unable to locate the application in stores can scan the QR code or click on the given links above to download the app.