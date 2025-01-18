Mumbai: Passenger Caught with Cocaine Worth ₹26.62 Crore at CSMIA

A passenger arriving from Nairobi was apprehended at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). In a major drug bust, officials seized 2,662 grams of high-quality cocaine concealed in the passenger's baggage. The estimated value of the seized narcotics in the international market is ₹26.62 crore. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In recent months, there has been a significant rise in drug trafficking cases involving foreign routes. The DRI, along with other security agencies, had launched a special operation to counter the increasing drug smuggling activities. During the operation, intelligence inputs indicated a large-scale smuggling of cocaine from overseas. Acting on this information, officials began thorough inspections of suspicious passengers and their luggage arriving from international locations.

While conducting these checks, a passenger traveling from Nairobi was intercepted on suspicion. Upon a detailed search of his luggage, officials discovered 2,662 grams of high-grade cocaine hidden within the outer and inner linings of his hand baggage.

The DRI is currently investigating the origins of the contraband and the intended recipients. Authorities are also probing whether the accused is part of a larger drug trafficking network. Further investigations are underway.