Mumbai: Pizza Delivery Boy Attacks Man with Knife in Kurla Over Splashed Water

In a shocking incident in Kurla West, Mumbai, a 30-year-old man was attacked with a knife by a pizza delivery boy simply because water splashed on him while the man was washing his hands. Following the attack, the injured man was rushed to KEM Hospital in Parel for treatment. The Sakinaka Police have registered a case of attempted murder and are actively searching for the 26-year-old accused.

The victim, identified as Pradeep Kumar Gobnath Prajapati (30), is an employee at a food delivery center located in Gaurav Industrial Estate, Kurla West. Originally from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Prajapati was washing his hands at the center on Friday when the incident occurred. While he was washing up, some water splashed onto Pushkar Yadav, a pizza delivery boy standing nearby. Infuriated by this, Yadav confronted Prajapati, and the argument soon escalated. In a fit of rage, Yadav reportedly attacked Prajapati with a knife. The injured Prajapati was initially taken to a nearby hospital, but due to the severity of his injuries, he was transferred to KEM Hospital in Parel for further treatment, where he is currently undergoing medical care.

Prajapati sustained serious injuries to his abdomen and arm but remains in stable condition. His statement has been recorded, in which he identified Yadav as his attacker. Taking the complaint seriously, officials have filed a case against Yadav under Section 109(1) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita for attempted murder. According to the complaint, the argument started when Prajapati shook his hands to dry them, causing water to splash on Yadav, who then allegedly attacked him with a knife. The weapon used in the attack has yet to be recovered, but police are confident about capturing the accused soon.

Authorities confirmed that Prajapati's family in his native village of Jorani in Uttar Pradesh has been informed of the incident. Once Prajapati recovers, a more detailed statement will be taken. Meanwhile, the Sakinaka Police are conducting further investigations into the case.