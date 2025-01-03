Mumbai: Police Arrest Chhota Rajan Gang Member After 32 Years of Absconding

In a significant breakthrough, the police have arrested Raju Chikanya alias Vilas Balaram Pawar, a member of the Chhota Rajan gang, who had been absconding for the past 32 years in connection with a serious criminal case registered in 1992.

The case was filed under Sections 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act at Deonar Police Station. The matter was pending trial in a sessions court.

The Mumbai Sessions Court, under the Honorable Additional Sessions Judge of Court No. 54, had issued a permanent non-bailable warrant against the accused, Raju Chiknya alias Vilas Balaram Pawar. The accused was previously residing at Mahadev Seth Wadi, Ghatla Village, Chembur, Mumbai-71.

Based on technical surveillance and confidential information, the Deonar Police discovered that the accused had been spotted in the Chembur-Tilak Nagar area. Acting on these leads, the police launched a pursuit to locate him.

The accused was eventually apprehended near the IOC Junction, MHADA Colony, Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, in the Govandi area.

Following the arrest, the Deonar Police have initiated further investigations into the case. The arrest of the accused, who had been evading the authorities for over three decades, is considered a major success for the police force.