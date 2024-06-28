Mumbai: Police Arrest House Help For Allegedly Swapping Rs 1.11 Crore Jewelry with Fake Ones

In a recent incident in South Mumbai, a domestic worker named Keshaba Jena, aged 41, was arrested by the Gamdevi police for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewelry valued at ₹1.11 crore from the residence of businessman Nandesh Vasa, who resides on Pedder Road.

According to reports, Jena, who had been employed at Vasa's house for the past eight years, allegedly stole the jewelry from a safe kept in a cupboard. To avoid suspicion, Jena reportedly replaced the stolen items with fake jewelry over a period spanning from November 2023 to June 2024. The theft came to light when Vasa discovered the discrepancy upon inspecting the jewelry at a jeweler's shop recently. Upon realizing the jewelry was fake, Vasa promptly filed a complaint with the Gamdevi police.

Following the complaint, the police arrested Jena from a lodge in Dadar and successfully recovered the stolen jewelry from him. Jena, originally from Baleshwar district in Odisha and residing in the Gamdevi area of Mumbai, now faces legal proceedings for the alleged theft. The case highlights the importance of thorough background checks and vigilance in hiring domestic staff, as well as the diligence required in safeguarding valuable assets.