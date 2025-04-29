Mumbai Police Arrest Model and Actress Neha Malik's Domestic Helper for Stealing Jewellery Worth Rs 34 Lakh

The Mumbai Police arrested model and actress Neha Malik's domestic helper, Shehnaz Sheikh, on Tuesday, April 29, for stealing jewellery worth Rs 34 lakh from her home. The arrest was made after Neha's mother, Manju Malik, filed a First Information Report (FIR)at the Amboli police station in Andheri on Sunday. The police apprehended Shehnaz from Andheri, and the stolen items were recovered.

Manju Malik filed a police complaint after 30-year-old Shehnaz did not come to work the next day after the theft in the house. According to the complaint, the actress's mother registered a complaint after she discovered that jewellery worth R34 lakh was missing from her cupboard.

#BREAKING: Mumbai Police have arrested model and actress Neha Malik's domestic helper, Shehnaz Sheikh, for stealing jewelry worth ₹34 lakh from her home. The theft was reported by Neha's mother, Manju Malik, after noticing missing items. The accused was apprehended in Andheri,… pic.twitter.com/CcMFYfWukB — IANS (@ians_india) April 29, 2025

The robbery is suspected to have taken place when Manju left the house on Friday for the Gurudwara, leaving Shehnaz alone in the house. On the next day, Shehnaz did not show up for work. Manju tried calling her, but she didn't pick up her call. She then opened the cupboard and found her gold jewellery missing.

Also Read | Robbery at Mumbai Cop’s Worli Residence; Gold Chain and Mobile Phones Stolen.

After a complaint at the Amboli police station, cops searched the whole bungalow but could not find the jewellery. Suspecting that Shaikh was involved in the theft, Manju approached the police to report the incident. Shehnaz Sheikh was booked by the Amboli police station under section 306 (theft by employee) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested.