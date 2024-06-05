Mumbai: Police Arrests History-Sheeter for Extorting Rs 48 Lakh From Woman by Posing As Dawood Ibrahim’s Kin

The Mumbai police have arrested a history-sheeter who allegedly threatened and extorted Rs 48 lakh from a woman by posing as a relative of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, Imran Mohammed Hanif Khan, also known as Imran Kalia, has six serious cases against him, according to the official.

The anti-extortion unit of the crime branch arrested the suspect from his residence on Monday evening, the official stated. According to him, a woman from South Mumbai filed a complaint accusing Khan of fraud, intimidation, and extortion.

Khan posed as a relative of Dawood Ibrahim and lured her to invest in gold, he said. The complainant woman sold her flat for Rs 48 lakh and gave Rs 32 lakh to Khan, who started demanding more money from her and threatened her, the official said.

The suspect reportedly coerced an additional Rs 16 lakh from the woman, the official mentioned. Khan has been placed in police custody, and investigations into the matter are ongoing, according to the official.

