Mumbai Police Bust Drug Racket; Key Operative Arrested in Sakinaka

In a significant breakthrough against drug trafficking, the Sakinaka Police arrested a notorious drug dealer, Appu Bihari Mandal, in possession of a large quantity of MD (Mephedrone). The arrest was made during a carefully executed operation based on weeks of intelligence gathering and surveillance.

Investigations have revealed that Mandal is a crucial member of a larger narcotics network headed by Newton Samuel Joshua. Authorities suspect Mandal played a key role in distributing drugs across various parts of the city. This operation is being hailed as a major blow to the drug syndicate’s operations in Mumbai.

The raid led to the seizure of a significant amount of MD, a powerful stimulant that has been increasingly misused in the city. Officials have emphasized the need to curb the rising threat of such illegal substances.

The police are now intensifying their efforts to track down other members of the network and dismantle the syndicate entirely. Further interrogations are likely to shed light on additional links and operations.