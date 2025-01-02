Mumbai Police Crack Jewellery Shop Robbery, Detain Accused from Jhansi

Mumbai's Agripada Police have cracked the daring robbery at Rishabh Jewellers, located at Saat Rasta. In a significant breakthrough, one accused has been detained from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Sources within the police confirmed the recovery of nearly 50% of the looted gold ornaments from the accused.

According to officials, the detained suspect has a criminal history and was already on police records. Efforts are underway to nab the second accused involved in the robbery.

On December 29, at around 3:30 PM, two unidentified individuals entered the Rishabh Jewellers shop under the pretense of purchasing ornaments. Armed with weapons, they overpowered the shop employees, binding their hands and legs before locking them in a backroom. The duo looted jewellery worth approximately ₹1.91 crore and fled the scene.

One of the robbers was armed with a gun, while the other carried a knife, as per a senior police officer. They used these weapons to threaten and intimidate the staff before executing the heist.

To solve the case, the local police station formed 8-10 teams, while the Mumbai Crime Branch constituted 5-6 teams to assist in the investigation. The police utilized CCTV footage to trace the suspects' movements and locate them.

With one accused now in custody, authorities are confident of apprehending the second individual soon. The case marks a major victory for the city’s law enforcement, showcasing their commitment to ensure justice.