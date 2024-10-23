Mumbai Police Cyber Cell Nabs Suspect from Pune in Rs 1.26 Crore Fraud Case

Mumbai Police's Cyber Cell has arrested a suspect from Pune in connection with a fraud case involving ₹1.26 crore. The accused, identified as Omkar Manoj Mane (24), was apprehended from the Wagholi area of Pune. According to Cyber Cell officials, ₹1 lakh from the ₹1.26 crore fraud was transferred to Omkar Mane's bank account.

Senior officials of the Cyber Cell reported that a complaint was lodged recently by a man who claimed he was defrauded of ₹1.26 crore. Based on his complaint, the Cyber Cell registered a case under sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology (IT) Act. During the investigation, the Cyber Cell discovered that ₹1 lakh from the defrauded amount was transferred to an account in IndusInd Bank. Upon further inquiry, it was found that the account belonged to Omkar Mane.

Following the address provided in the investigation, a team from the Cyber Cell reached Wagholi and arrested the accused. Further investigation revealed that the same bank account has 18 complaints registered against it across India on the NCCRP (National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal). This indicates that the account has been used multiple times by cyber fraudsters to transfer stolen money, with the account holder receiving a commission each time.