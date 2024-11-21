Mumbai Police Detain Two Individuals After Suspicious Visit to Congress Leader Naseem Khan's Office

The Sakinaka Police have detained two suspects who were reportedly keeping an eye on senior Congress leader and former Cabinet Minister Naseem Khan. One of the suspects was caught conducting surveillance near Khan’s office and was apprehended by Khan's security personnel before being handed over to the police. During the investigation, police found coded messages in the suspect’s mobile phone, raising suspicions of a larger conspiracy.

According to police sources, the first suspect was spotted near Khan's Kurla Jarimari office on Thursday afternoon, acting suspiciously. Khan’s bodyguards immediately detained him and alerted the Sakinaka Police. The police seized a mobile phone and a motorcycle from the suspect.

During questioning, it was revealed that the suspect hails from Meerut and had arrived in Mumbai on November 15 along with two accomplices. Since their arrival, they had been monitoring Khan’s activities and had conducted reconnaissance of both his office and election campaign premises. Examination of the suspect’s mobile phone uncovered coded messages exchanged on WhatsApp, further intensifying police suspicions.

The police acted swiftly, arresting another accomplice linked to the case. Both suspects are now in custody, and their interrogation has revealed the seriousness of the situation. Senior police officials and the Mumbai Crime Branch have launched a thorough investigation into the matter.

Naseem Khan, the official Congress candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections, recently held a rally in Sakinaka on November 15. The event was attended by Congress leader Sachin Pilot. During the rally, an unidentified individual attempted to approach the stage where Khan, Pilot, and other leaders were seated but was stopped by security personnel and party workers.

The Mumbai Crime Branch and Sakinaka Police have formed a special team to investigate the case further. Efforts are underway to locate other accomplices and determine their exact motive. Meanwhile, security around Khan’s residence and office has been tightened, with additional police deployment in place, official confirmed.