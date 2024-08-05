Mumbai Police Nab Two Suspects Carrying Murder Victim's Body in Suitcase on Train

Mumbai Police have arrested two suspects who were carrying a dead body in a suitcase on a train after committing murder. The RPF (Railway Protection Force) and GRP (Government Railway Police) were conducting a baggage-checking operation when they found the body inside a suitcase. Upon questioning, it was revealed that the murder had taken place within the jurisdiction of the Paydhuni police station. Subsequently, the investigation was handed over to the Paydhuni police, who then apprehended the suspects. According to a police officer, the victim and the accused had a dispute over a girlfriend.

Information from Paydhuni police indicates that the suspects are identified as Jay Praveen Chawda and his accomplice Shivjit Surendra Singh. The two were involved in the murder of Arshad Sheikh, who resided in Santa Cruz. After the murder, the suspects were traveling on the Tutari Express train to dispose of the body. The police team began investigating a suspicious bag, where they found the body. Dadar Railway Police filed an FIR. One suspect was arrested at the station, while the other fled the scene. The second suspect has also been arrested.

A police officer stated that the deceased and both accused are hearing-impaired and non-verbal, and they communicate using sign language. After arresting the accused, the police called a sign language specialist, and only then did the reason for the murder become clear.

An officer stated that there was a quarrel between the main accused and the victim over a girlfriend. Following this, the suspects invited the victim to their house on Kika Street in Paydhuni for a party. During the party, they attacked and killed him. To dispose of the body, the suspects packed it in a suitcase and left with it. The body was completely wrapped in plastic to prevent anything from being visible. However, the police caught them during the bag-checking operation.