Mumbai Police Officers Caught Planting Drugs on Man in CCTV Footage; Probe Launched (Watch Video)

A shocking video has surfaced on social media, showing that Mumbai police officers planted drugs on a civilian. The incident, caught on CCTV footage, has sparked outrage and led to an investigation.

Four officers from Khar Police Station in Mumbai were caught on CCTV planting drugs on an innocent man in a clean area. The officers allegedly took the drugs from their own pockets and attempted to frame the man in a false drug case. This disturbing incident has raised serious… pic.twitter.com/qnACuYYYi4 — Ashish (@error040290) August 31, 2024

The CCTV footage clearly shows one of the officers placing an object in the man's pocket before apprehending him. The man was initially charged with possessing 20 grams of mephedrone but was later released after the footage came to light.

Four officers stationed at Khar police station are accused of planting drugs on a man and then arresting him. Senior police officials have ordered an inquiry into the conduct of the officers involved.

Khar police station's senior inspector, Mohan Mane, confirmed that Daniel was initially detained based on information received, but was released after nothing was found in his possession. Mane has promised a thorough investigation into the matter.

Shahbaz Khan, who employs Daniel at his animal farm in Kalina, alleges that the incident is part of a larger conspiracy involving builders and local politicians who are trying to seize his land. He claimed to have received threats a month prior to this incident.

“I have been taking care of this land for the past 40 years. This entire incident is a conspiracy by builders and local politicians to harass us. I was threatened with a drug case a month ago. But on Friday evening, when I was at home, this whole incident happened. Daniel, who works with me, was framed,” Khan said.

Khan further stated that four officers from the Khar police station arrived at his residence around 6 p.m. on Friday. "When I saw the CCTV footage, it was clear that the officer was planting something in Daniel's pocket and then taking it out to arrest him. After the footage went viral, he was released at 9 p.m.," Khan added.

"Senior Police Inspector Mohan Mane of Khar police station said that based on the information, the person was traced and nothing was found on him, after which he was released. When I asked them about planting something in Daniel's pocket, they became silent and said that they would investigate the matter," he added.

The Mumbai police have launched an internal inquiry into the matter. This incident has raised serious questions about police conduct and has sparked outrage among the public.