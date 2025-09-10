Mumbai Police Return Lost iPhone to Greece National Within 30 Minutes

Mumbai Police once again showcased their efficiency when officers from the Azad Maidan Police Station managed to trace and return a foreign national’s lost iPhone, worth around ₹1 lakh, within just 30 minutes.

According to police, the complainant, Stamatios Zisis, a citizen of Greece, had arrived in Mumbai for the first time along with a friend for work-related purposes. Both were staying at a hotel in Colaba. On the evening of September 9, around 8 pm, they took an Uber cab to the Mahatma Gandhi Road area near Bombay Gymkhana. After getting down, Zisis realised that his expensive iPhone had been left behind in the taxi.

Panicked, the Greek national rushed to the Azad Maidan Police Station and lodged a complaint. Despite the language barrier, the officers communicated with him in English, understood the situation, and immediately swung into action. The police contacted Uber’s nodal officer, obtained the driver’s number, and reached out to him. On being informed, the cab driver admitted that the phone had been found in his vehicle and promptly brought it to the police station.

The lost iPhone was then returned to the foreign national by Senior Police Inspector Shrikant Adhate. Officers from the cyber unit – Sub-Inspector Shah, Assistant Sub-Inspector Linge, and Constable Gaikwad – played a key role in the swift recovery.

The timely and honest response has once again highlighted the alertness and integrity of the Mumbai Police.