Mumbai Police Seize 8,476 Kg Silver Worth Rs 79.78 Crore From Truck at Vashi Check Naka Ahead of Elections

With just four days left for voting in the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 scheduled for November 20, authorities are intensifying their vigilance. In a significant operation, the Mumbai Police seized 8,476 kg of silver, valued at approximately Rs 79.78 crore, from a truck. The seizure has surprised both the Income Tax Department and the Election Commission officials.

As part of election protocols, teams have been deployed across the state to monitor and seize unaccounted cash and illegal items during the election period. According to reports, the Mankhurd police had set up a checkpoint at Vashi Naka. Late Friday night, during routine inspections, officers stopped a suspicious truck. Upon inspection, they discovered the massive haul of silver weighing 8,476 kg.

Mumbai police seized 8,476 kg of silver worth ₹79.78 crore from a suspicious tempo near the Vashi check post. The driver was arrested, and both the Income Tax Department and the Election Commission are investigating the case pic.twitter.com/WxXtaes8Re — IANS (@ians_india) November 16, 2024

The driver was questioned on the spot but failed to provide a satisfactory explanation, leading to his detention. The police promptly informed the Income Tax Department and the Election Commission about the discovery. Preliminary investigations suggest the silver was being transported illegally. Authorities are now verifying if any legal documentation exists for the transport of such a large quantity of silver. The Income Tax Department is also probing the ownership of the consignment.

Also Read | Mumbai: Gold Worth Rs 1.43 Crore Seized in Dahisar by Static Surveillance Team.

In light of the ongoing elections, the Election Commission has taken the matter seriously, as such incidents could potentially influence the electoral process. Officials have stated that if the owner cannot produce legitimate documents for the silver, the entire consignment will be confiscated and deposited in the government treasury.

The seizure has sparked widespread discussions among local residents, many of whom are demanding transparency in the election process. The police have assured strict action against anyone found in possession of unaccounted property. As investigations continue, the seizure underscores the heightened scrutiny being enforced during the election period to ensure a fair and transparent process.