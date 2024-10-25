Mumbai: Police Seize Locally-Made Pistol and Ammunition from Navi Mumbai Residence

The Mumbai Crime Branch, which is investigating the murder case of former MLA Baba Siddiqui, has achieved a significant breakthrough by recovering another pistol from Kolkhe village in Navi Mumbai. This is the fourth pistol seized in this case. According to the Crime Branch, this firearm is a locally-made pistol that was brought from Udaipur. The pistol was discovered at the residence of the accused, Ram Kannaujia, who lives with his family in a rented house in Kolkhe. Alongside the pistol, three rounds of ammunition were also found. The seizure was made following an interrogation of Kannaujia. However, Crime Branch officials believe that this pistol is not the same as the one found in the photos on the accused's mobile phones, and efforts are ongoing to locate it.

Further investigations by the Mumbai Crime Branch have revealed that before three firearms were brought to Mumbai from Udaipur, Rajasthan, for the killing of "Baba," the shooter, Shiv Kumar Gautam, had already received two foreign-made weapons from the Bishnoi gang. Out of these, Gautam kept an Australian Glock pistol for himself, while the other weapon was taken by the accused Harish Kumar Nishad, who later went to Pune.

Crime Branch sources indicate that an investigation is underway to determine who supplied these two pistols to shooter Shiv Kumar and how they were smuggled into the city. During the investigation, other shooters involved—Dharamraj Kashyap, Gurmel Singh, and another conspirator, Praveen Lonkar—have also provided crucial information. Additionally, photos of around five pistols allegedly brought to Mumbai were found on the accused's mobile devices.

Sources reveal that Shiv Kumar Gautam received the two pistols from the Bishnoi gang in July. He kept the Australian Glock for himself and handed the other weapon to Harish Kumar Nishad when he came from Pune to Mumbai in September to deliver motorcycles for the shooters. Nishad reportedly returned to Pune with this pistol, and Crime Branch officials are hopeful of seizing it soon. According to sources, foreign-made weapons, including a Turkish-made Tisas and an Australian Glock, were used in Baba's murder. As for the three weapons brought from Udaipur, one was kept by Ram Kannaujia, while the other two were distributed to the shooters, meaning all three shooters were armed with pistols.