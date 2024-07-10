Mumbai Police to Recreate Worli Hit-and-Run Accident, Grill Accused Mihir Shah and Driver Over Inconsistent Statements

Mumbai Police are now set to recreate the accident scene in their investigation of the Worli hit-and-run case. Along with this, they plan to interrogate the arrested accused Mihir Shah and driver Rajarshi Bidawat face-to-face, as their statements given to the police do not match. Mihir has admitted to the police that he was driving the car, but claimed he was not intoxicated.

The main accused in the Worli hit-and-run case had fled the scene after the incident. After absconding, Mihir traveled from Mumbai to Nashik, Igatpuri, Ganeshpuri, and Thane, finally reaching Virar. Meanwhile, Mihir's mother, both sisters, and a friend went through Thane and Murbad to reach Shahpur. The police are investigating who helped him at each location. During this period, Mihir hid his mobile phone somewhere, and the police are searching for that phone.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 3 detained Mihir's mother, both sisters, and a friend from a resort in Shahpur and seized a total of 12 mobile phones from them. The Crime Branch took them into custody and handed them over to the Worli police.

Also Read| Mumbai Hit-and-Run Case: CM Eknath Shinde Assures Strict Action Against Guilty; Announces Rs 10 Lakh Aid for Victim’s Kin.

Mihir went into hiding immediately after the accident in Worli. During this period, he shaved his beard and cut his hair to avoid arrest.

On Wednesday, Mihir was presented before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S.P. Bhosale at the Sewri court, who, after the hearing, remanded him to police custody until July 16.

During the court hearing, Mumbai Police stated that this was a "cruel, heartless crime." The accused should be kept in custody for the maximum time possible. They need to investigate who helped him escape, and the car's number plate is yet to be recovered. Mihir Shah was driving the BMW car that hit Kaveri Nakhwa (45) on Sunday morning in the Worli area.